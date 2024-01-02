Abortion, LGBTQ+ activists to march outside DNC in Chicago this summer

Abortion rights and LGBTQ+ activists are teaming up to protest the presidential nominating convention coming to Chicago this summer.

They're not heading to Milwaukee to protest against Republicans, they're staying in Chicago where the Democratic National Convention will happen in August.

The activists applied for a permit on Tuesday morning to march outside the United Center and McCormick Place during the convention. The coalition includes groups like Chicago for Abortion Rights, Stop Trans Genocide, Gay Liberation Network, Reproductive Transparency Now! and more.

The groups say, for years, Democrats have taken voters who care about reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights for granted.

The activists say every time Democrats had majorities in both the House and the Senate, they squandered the chance to secure abortion and LGBTQ+ rights nationally.

The DNC is scheduled for Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22.