Chicago prepares for historic DNC with pep rally, celebrates economic impact

The Democratic National Convention Host Committee marked the final countdown to this year’s historic convention with a spirited pep rally on Friday, celebrating months of preparation with a stunning view from the 94th floor of the John Hancock Center.

Hosted by "Choose Chicago," the event brought together key officials and collaborators, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who addressed attendees. The rally highlighted the extensive planning, logistics, tourism, and hospitality efforts that have gone into making the convention a reality.

With just ten days until the convention kicks off, excitement is building across the city. The event is expected to generate between $150 million and $200 million in economic impact, according to Glenn Eden, chairman of "Choose Chicago."

Eden emphasized the convention’s significance as a global stage for showcasing Chicago's positive attributes.

"I want them to see the real city of Chicago," Eden said. "There's a negative narrative that often permeates throughout the world about Chicago, but when people come here and they see the beauty of Chicago, it's just nothing like it. I just want them to see authentically who we really are as a city and the people that make this city so special."

He noted that the convention will provide opportunities not only for small businesses but also for established enterprises looking to make a mark.

In a further show of support for the community, the DNC Host Committee announced a $150,000 donation to the Choose Chicago Foundation. The funds will be used to provide scholarships for high school and college-aged students.