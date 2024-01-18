Chicago gets first taste of 2024 Democratic National Convention

Democrats took a look ahead to their convention happening right here in Chicago this August.

The official logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention was revealed Thursday morning.

Hundreds of journalists from all around the world converged at the United Center on Thursday for a preview of the upcoming Democratic National Convention taking place in August.

The event was all about showing the media what they can expect from the United Center and how the convention will be covered. A lot of logistics and a lot of planning are already underway.

The DNCC director of communications talked about how Democrats plan to build a stage to tell our story to the American people and talk about the major stakes in this election.

We also heard from Minyon Moore, the convention chair herself, a Chicagoan raised on the South Side.As a former organizer for Harold Washington, Moore said for campaigns, it's all about the people.

"Now in 2024, we're going to put a convention on with the blue wall that shows how Democrats are changing the lives of people in the heartland and all across America."

