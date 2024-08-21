Chicago DNC spotlights women in politics as Kamala Harris's nomination inspires leadership

As the Democratic Party is mobilizing the historic nomination of Kamala Harris, a spotlight is shining on the role of women in politics.

This Democratic National Convention is different – there's a huge presence of women that increased once Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president.

Leading the charge to bring the DNC to Chicago are three Black women.

The majority of the delegate activity has been between the DNC and McCormick Place, but the committee has organized events that pump dollars into the neighborhoods.

Like the tours through Little Village, Roseland and North Lawndale, Sherman Dilla Thomas, the urban historian, was able to do it with dollars from the DNC and Tammy Duckworth.

The three women who are responsible for the DNC being in Chicago is National Committee Chair Hamie Harrison, Convention Chair Minyon Moore and Senior Advisor to the host committee Keiana Barrett.

"The range of vendors that you see here on site to navigate through security – that was one of the firms that bid on one of our contracts and was awarded. They are a locally-based company. It is the same as the McCormick Place. There is a vendor expo that is housing over 77 businesses, all from the city of Chicago, providing and showcasing their services as well as again, driving as much traffic out into neighborhoods, recognizing that while our delegates may be busy during the day in their meetings. Many of them have traveled here with their families and so they too want to immerse themselves in the city," said Barrett.

Barrett is no stranger to Chicago politics.

She's worked with the communications team for the Congressional Black Caucus and the Rainbow Push Coalition.