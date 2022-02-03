Chicago dog stars in new HBO series 'Somebody Somewhere'

A little Chicago dog has a big role in the new HBO series "Somebody Somewhere."

It’s all about who you know in Hollywood and that was the case for Charlie the Shiatsu. Her owner, Areta Placek, knew someone who worked on the show. She says when they needed a little dog at the last minute, Charlie stepped in and stole their hearts.

The show was filmed in Lockport, but takes place in Kansas. Charlie had long days on the set, but enjoyed a paycheck and catered meals as an extra incentive.

"I guess on set she wasn't agreeing with the script, so she locked herself in a trailer and would not come out. I guess they had a hard time with her, but they worked it out in the contract," joked her owner, Mark Placek.

The show’s stars announced a second season on Thursday.

Areta says Charlie is hopeful she will be getting a call.