Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop

A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks.

Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her.

The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people inside.

The dog walker then stepped in and confronted the suspect. The victim and dog walker were not harmed.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.