Chicago domestic abuse shelter gets state funding boost

The largest domestic abuse shelter in Illinois is getting a boost by the newly passed state budget.

WINGS Metro SafeHouse is located on Chicago’s Southwest Side. It opened in 2016 and provides housing and services to adults and children escaping abuse.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton toured the building Tuesday. The newly passed budget promises $70-million for essential domestic violence services.

"During Covid, the incidents of domestic violence rose significantly. The intensity of the violence was increased. And all of our organizations across the state have front line workers who didn't stay home, they didn't work remotely, they were on the front lines saving people from domestic violence and saving people from Covid, risking their lives," said WINGS CEO Rebecca Darr.

Advertisement

The state has a hotline for anyone in need of domestic violence help. That number is 877-863-6338.