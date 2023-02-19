Chicago drag racing leaves 3 dead after fiery crash: police

Three people were killed after a car smashed into a wall while reportedly drag racing on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night.

Chicago police responding to reports of drag racing in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street around 11 p.m. saw a car strike a pole and hit a wall before catching fire.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and Chicago fire officials put it out.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are unknown at this time.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.