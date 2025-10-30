Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 17-year-old seriously wounded

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm Tuesday night in Belmont Cragin. Police said the teen was hit when someone opened fire from a passing SUV.



A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was walking outside around 9:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire, striking him in the left bicep, according to police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Thursday, and Area Five detectives are investigating.