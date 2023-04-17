Chicago driving ticket lawsuit worth $20M granted class action status

Class action status has been granted in a lawsuit claiming the City of Chicago illegally issued millions of dollars in unlawful driving tickets.

The lawsuit could include thousands of drivers and over $20 million in illegally assessed fines.

The suit alleges that tickets for using a cellphone while driving should have been adjucated in circuit court, not the city’s Department of Administrative Hearings. However, the city instead handled cellphone tickets through their own department, making it harder for drivers to contest the violation and funneling money directly to the city.

The lawsuit claims the city knew they were illegally enforcing the tickets as early as 2015 but continued to collect fines for two years after.

"The City has abused the laws in this state for its own financial gain," attorney Jacie Zolna said in a statement. "Rather than using this law to promote safety, the City manipulated the law to maximize revenue at the expense of safety."