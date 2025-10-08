Chicago duo charged in violent armed robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and a woman have been charged in connection with a violent robbery involving a 70-year-old woman last month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
What we know:
Frank Burrell Jr., 50, and Taysha Stillwell, 39, allegedly stole from a 38-year-old woman at gunpoint on Sept. 13 in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to Chicago police. Burrell is also accused of battering a 70-year-old woman in the same incident.
Burrell and Stillwell were arrested Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood.
Burrell was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older. Stillwell was charged with robbery.
What's next:
Both of them have a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
