Chicago duo charged in violent armed robbery

article

The Brief A man and woman were charged in connection with a violent robbery last month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Frank Burrell Jr., 50, is accused of robbing one woman at gunpoint and battering a 70-year-old, while Taysha Stillwell, 39, faces a robbery charge. Both were arrested Monday and are set to appear in court Wednesday.



A Chicago man and a woman have been charged in connection with a violent robbery involving a 70-year-old woman last month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

Frank Burrell Jr., 50, and Taysha Stillwell, 39, allegedly stole from a 38-year-old woman at gunpoint on Sept. 13 in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to Chicago police. Burrell is also accused of battering a 70-year-old woman in the same incident.

Burrell and Stillwell were arrested Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Burrell was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older. Stillwell was charged with robbery.

What's next:

Both of them have a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.