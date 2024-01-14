Expand / Collapse search
Massive fire prompts hazmat situation in Chicago's East Side neighborhood

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Side
FOX 32 Chicago
East Side fire prompts hazmat response. 

CHICAGO - A building caught fire in Chicago's East Side neighborhood Sunday morning, prompting a hazmat response. 

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) was called to a 3-11 alarm fire with a Level 1 hazmat near 103rd Street and Avenue O. 

It is not clear what the building was used for or what caused the fire. 

Fire crews were still working to put out the fire as of 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 