Chicago man charged in stabbing, attacks on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with stabbing a man and fighting two others this October in the Old Town neighborhood.
What we know:
Tyshaun Stampley, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all felonies, according to Chicago police.
Stampley was identified as the person who stabbed a 30-year-old man with a knife on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of West Division Street, police said. Stampley also allegedly battered two other men, ages 61 and 32, during the same incident.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the conditions of the victims or their relationship to Stampley.
Stampley, of the Edgewater neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.