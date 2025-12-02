Chicago man charged in stabbing, attacks on Near North Side

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged in a stabbing and two additional attacks on the Near North Side. Police say Tyshaun Stampley attacked three men during an October incident on Division Street. He was arrested Monday and faces five felony aggravated battery charges.



What we know:

Tyshaun Stampley, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all felonies, according to Chicago police.

Stampley was identified as the person who stabbed a 30-year-old man with a knife on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of West Division Street, police said. Stampley also allegedly battered two other men, ages 61 and 32, during the same incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the conditions of the victims or their relationship to Stampley.

Stampley, of the Edgewater neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.