Chicago Edgewater apartment fire leaves resident with almost nothing after escape

The Brief Luke Swanson said he escaped a fire at the Wyndham Apartments in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood early Friday morning after smelling smoke, unsuccessfully trying to use a fire extinguisher, and warning neighbors as he fled. Swanson lost nearly all of his belongings, including furniture, electronics, important documents, and much of his life savings, while his friend escaped by jumping from a fifth-floor window and faces a lengthy recovery. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Swanson says he is grateful to be alive and hopes others take fire safety seriously.



Three days after a fire ripped through the Wyndham Apartments in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood, one resident is sharing his story of survival and the devastating losses he now faces.

The backstory:

Luke Swanson said he was sitting in his living room just before 5:45 a.m. Friday when he smelled smoke coming from his apartment.

Swanson said he grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher, but it did not work. As smoke quickly filled the apartment, he crawled to the front door, warning neighbors as he escaped.

Nearly everything Swanson owned was destroyed, including furniture, electronics, important documents and much of his life savings that had been stored inside a safe.

His friend, who was visiting Chicago for the Pride Parade weekend, was trapped inside the apartment and escaped by jumping from a fifth-floor window.

Swanson said his friend landed on his heels and is expected to undergo a long recovery that could include learning to walk again.

Despite losing nearly everything, Swanson said he is grateful to be alive and hopes others take fire safety seriously.

What's next:

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno.



