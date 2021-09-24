Chicago El Milagro workers say they were locked out of building after protest

Workers for the El Milagro plant in Little Village say they were locked out of the facility after protesting working conditions.

On Thursday, workers at the Chicago company — known for its tortillas — walked off the job demanding better wages and improved working conditions.

When they returned, the workers say they had to be escorted back into the facility by police to get their personal belongings.

RELATED: Chicagoans lining up for El Milagro tortillas due to shortage

After a news conference on Friday, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson led the group to Human Resources.

A spokesperson for those workers says 85 people have gotten COVID-19 and five of them died since the pandemic began.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The workers are also asking the company to address the labor shortage by hiring more people.

Advertisement

FOX 32 reached out to the company Friday for a response and have not heard back.