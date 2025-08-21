Chicago police ask for help identifying elderly woman found on Northwest Side

The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying an elderly woman found Wednesday on the Northwest Side. The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was discovered near Cicero and Diversey avenues. She is hospitalized and described as Hispanic, 4-foot-11, about 100 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.



Chicago police are asking for help identifying an elderly woman found Wednesday on the Northwest Side.

What we know:

Police said the woman, believed to be at least 80 years old, was found in the area of Cicero and Diversey avenues and taken to Community First Hospital for care.

She is described as Hispanic, about 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. At the time she was found, she was wearing a turquoise shirt with a yellow dress underneath.

What you can do:

Chicago police are asking anyone who may recognize the woman to call 911 or contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.