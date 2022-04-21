Chicago elected officials, nonprofits ready themselves after Biden announces 'Unite for Ukraine'

President Joe Biden announced Monday a streamlined program to help Ukrainian refugees settle in the United States.

The program is called "Unite for Ukraine."

Biden is calling this an expedited channel for secure and legal migration from Europe to America for Ukrainians who have a sponsor here in the states.

Last month, Biden announced that the U.S. would welcome 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing their country.

Tens of thousands have already come to America, according to the government.

Now, in Chicago, nonprofits, along with elected officials are readying themselves for the influx in Ukrainian refugees.

"We have to do our part. The United States not only stands behind the Ukraine fighters, we stand behind their family who have been displaced," said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin.

"We need a formalized process with the federal government, and we know how to plug and play and support these folks, not only with transition and housing, but also jobs, schools and other support. So, we're ready," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The program will go live Monday — and that is when U.S. based groups and individuals can apply to the Department of Homeland Security to sponsor displaced Ukrainian citizens.

Ukrainian refugees must still pass public health requirements along with security screenings.