Chicago elementary school gets special delivery from Amazon elves

There was a special delivery at Mason Elementary School on Thursday!

Amazon elves surprised students with brand-new Amazon Fire 10 tablets.

The early Christmas gifts were distributed during the school's Jingle Ball this morning.

"This is one of my favorite events and what I love of course is not only the gift giving, but bringing joy back," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The Amazon elves also left the teachers and staff some goodies for their teacher's lounge.