Chicago elementary school students celebrate reading accomplishments at White Sox game

Thousands of minutes, hundreds of hours — that's how much some Dulles Elementary students have read since January!

On Wednesday, they got a surprise for that accomplishment.

The students received high-fives and got lots of cheers as they boarded a bus bound for Guaranteed Rate Field to take in the White Sox game against the LA Angels.

This reading accomplishment has greater meaning to the parents and students.

Five months ago, Dulles Elementary in Greater Grand Crossing didn’t have a school library.

Now, it has 24 mini classroom libraries featuring thousands of books, thanks to Chicago-area student-athletes and local businesses.

