City of Chicago employee attempted to sell machine gun while on the job: officials

An employee of the city of Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) is accused of trying to illegally sell an MP-40 automatic machine gun while working his shift.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says 38-year-old Charles Sikanich arranged to sell the weapon to an undercover ATF agent.

Sikanich allegedly showed up to the sale in a city of Chicago DSS vehicle. A review of Sikanich's timesheets revealed he was clocked in at the time of the prearranged meeting, Raoul said.

During the meeting, Sikanich allegedly told the ATF agent he would have his mother complete the illegal sale of the machine gun in hopes of avoiding complications to his role as a superintendent of Chicago's 45th Ward.

"Seeking to illegally sell a dangerous firearm like a machine gun demonstrates at best indifference toward the public’s safety. However, to do so on government time using government property demonstrates a shocking disregard for the people government employees have committed to serve," Raoul said in a statement.

The possession of a fully automatic machine gun is illegal in Illinois.

Sikanich was charged with possession of a machine gun, attempted sale of a machine gun, and official misconduct. The charges could get him a max of 17 years in prison.

Sikanich's bond was set at $100,000.