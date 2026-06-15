Chicago engineer gains support for lead-reduction water technology

The Brief Chicago Public Schools engineer Michael Ramos developed the Noah System, an automated flushing device designed to reduce lead contamination in drinking water by preventing water from stagnating in aging pipes. The technology has been installed in multiple Chicago and suburban schools, as well as residential properties, with reported reductions in lead levels to nondetectable levels in several locations. Noah System was recently selected as one of seven startups in Chicago's Sustainable Water Tech Accelerator, receiving support to help scale the technology. While replacing lead service lines remains the long-term solution, Ramos says automated flushing offers an immediate and lower-cost way to reduce exposure risks, particularly for children.



A longtime Chicago Public Schools engineer is gaining support to expand a technology he created to help reduce lead in drinking water.

The backstory:

Michael Ramos developed the Noah System after becoming concerned about lead exposure in schools and homes following the Flint water crisis. Working on the project during nights and weekends, he designed a small device that automatically flushes water fountains every three hours, helping prevent water from sitting in aging pipes where lead can build up.

Chicago has more lead service lines than any other city in the country, and replacing them could take decades. Ramos says his technology is meant to be a more immediate solution while those long-term infrastructure projects move forward.

The Noah System has been installed in several Chicago and suburban schools, as well as some homes. Ramos and school officials say testing showed lead levels dropped to nondetectable levels after installation in several locations.

The startup was recently selected for Chicago's Sustainable Water Tech Accelerator, which provides funding and mentorship to emerging water technology companies.

What's next:

Ramos and his team are now working to expand the technology and develop new tools that would allow schools to monitor multiple devices remotely.

Ramos says the goal is simple: help protect children and families from lead exposure while communities work toward permanent solutions.