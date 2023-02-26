Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after man critically wounded in Englewood shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old male, was outside in 5800 block of South May Street around 10:22 a.m. when someone started firing shots in his direction. 

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He's listed in critical condition. 

One suspect is in custody. Charges are pending.