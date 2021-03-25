Chicago esports venue approved by City Council

An esports stadium is coming to Chicago!

The City Council approved the development on Wednesday.

Smash Interactive LLC will be building "Surge" stadium in Bronzeville, which is expected to have a 1,000 person occupancy.

The location is set to be in the 2500 block of Wabash Ave., which is near McCormick Place.

Developers Scott Greenberg and Chris Lai told FOX 32 in Dec. 2020 that they plan to spend $30 million to build the arena, which will feature room for spectators, professional gaming participants, a 35-foot tall and 80-foot wide immersive screen, plus food, drink and luxury suites.

Professional gaming is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with some players -- many just teenagers -- making millions of dollars a year.