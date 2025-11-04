Drugs, gun found during Chicago eviction; 2 men charged given pre-trial release

The Brief Deputies found suspected heroin and cocaine while enforcing an eviction order in Chicago. Two men, ages 38 and 47, were charged with felony drug offenses after the discovery. Both were released from custody the next day following court appearances.



A court-ordered eviction on Chicago’s Southwest Side last month led to drug charges for two men after deputies found suspected heroin and cocaine inside the home, authorities said.

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 22, when deputies went to a home in the 4400 block of South Lavergne Avenue to enforce an eviction order.

Inside, deputies encountered multiple people. One man, identified as 38-year-old Durian Land, appeared nervous and was reaching toward his pants pocket, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies searched him and found a plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine and cash.

A safety pat-down of 47-year-old Royayers Spicer led to the discovery of several small plastic bags containing suspected heroin, according to authorities.

Durian Land (Top) and Royayers Spicer (Bottom)

Both men were taken into custody, along with a third man wanted on warrants from Cook and McHenry counties.

While clearing the home, deputies found more suspected cocaine in a backpack and a gun in a bedroom.

What's next:

Land was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, while Spicer was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Both men appeared in court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and were released from custody on Oct. 23.