Man shot twice after woman's ex-boyfriend kicks down door of Chicago apartment

The Brief A man was critically wounded in a Washington Park shooting early Monday. Police said the victim was shot twice after a woman’s ex-boyfriend broke into an apartment. No arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



A man was shot and critically wounded when his companion’s ex-boyfriend broke into an apartment Monday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 34-year-old was in an apartment with a woman around 3:20 a.m. when her ex-boyfriend kicked in the door and shot him twice in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the abdomen and once in the foot. He was treated at the scene and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.