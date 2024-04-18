New Chicago exhibit focuses on mental health

A captivating exhibit has debuted at Chicago's Water Tower, offering visitors a deep dive into their emotions.

Designed to provoke introspection, the exhibit aims to leave attendees transformed by their experience, according to its creator.

Janine Williams spearheaded the creation of the 5,000-square-foot space, drawing inspiration from her personal mental health journey. Now housed on the fourth floor of Water Tower Place, the interactive art installation seeks to engage visitors in a thoughtful exploration of their emotional landscapes.

Upon entering, guests are transported into a disco ball dreamland featuring a 360-degree photo booth, inviting them to celebrate the journey they're about to embark upon.

The heart of the exhibit lies within the interactive Mood Room, where visitors are guided through exercises designed to prompt reflection and emotional processing. Carefully curated colors adorn the space, intended to influence and amplify emotional experiences.

Williams, reflecting on her own struggles with depression, shared her motivation behind the project.

"I wanted to create a safe space for individuals like myself, a space where they can come in and it's bright, as colorful. I could take them through their emotions and they can tap into those emotions, but in a fun way," she said.

In addition to the immersive experience, visitors can discover a hidden oasis in the Secret Garden and indulge in the culinary delights of Kites Ice Diner, featuring the works of artist Kristopher Kites, a native of Chicago's South Side.

For those interested in learning more, detailed information can be found at theexhibit-house.com.