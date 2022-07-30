Chicago expressway shooting: One person killed in shooting on Bishop Ford

One person was killed in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m.

One person was rushed to the hospital, and where they died.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email at isp.crimetips@illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.