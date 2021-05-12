Chicago eyes raised bike lanes to protect cyclists

Chicago's transportation commissioner is calling for a change to the city's cycling plan.

It's a push to keep bicyclists safe.

Gia Biagi, Chicago Department of Transportation commissioner, said they are experimenting with raised bike lanes to prevent drivers from invading the space reserved for cyclists.

Biagi told the Chicago Sun-Times that Chicago's cycling plan is "a decade old" and it's time for an update.

Bike lanes could also be protected by curbs or other barriers.