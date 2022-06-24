Chicago faith leaders have mixed reactions after Roe v. Wade is overturned: 'sheer attack on freedom'

Faith leaders in Chicago had mixed reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end the right to an abortion.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, says:

"We welcome this important ruling and the opportunity it creates for a national conversation on protecting human life in the womb and promoting human dignity at all stages of life."

Saint Sabina's Michael Pfleger took to Facebook saying, "The Supreme Court has made it clear of their future direction, Biden needs to expand the court now."

Rabbi Seth Limmer calls the decision a tragedy, and"sheer attack on freedom, only because that freedom belongs to women."