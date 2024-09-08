Chicago family demands justice after loved one fatally shot: 'You have no idea what you took'

The Brief Monique King, 58, was shot and killed in a parking lot on Aug. 31; police say she was shot in the neck by assailants who approached from nearby train tracks. Friends and family are demanding justice and calling for the capture of the shooter. The Leaders Network is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and King’s funeral is scheduled for the coming weekend.



Friends and family of Monique King are calling for justice and want the person responsible for her death to be apprehended as soon as possible.

King, 58, was a mother, grandmother, sister, and woman of faith. She was also an alto singer at First Corinthian M.B. Church.

"To the ones responsible, you have no idea what you took," her brother Chris said.

For years, a parking lot at Cermak and Pulaski has been a popular meeting place for residents who grew up near 19th and Karlov, creating a bond spanning 40 years.

"Most of these guys are in their 50s and 60s and have been hanging over here before things changed," one longtime resident said.

On Aug. 31, the parking lot was littered with 29 shell casings. King was inside her truck, talking to her brother, who was in his own car.

King’s brother said he mistook gunshots for fireworks before his sister died in his arms.

Police said King was shot in the neck. Witnesses reported that the shooters approached from the nearby train tracks.

Friends and family gathered Sunday to remember King and to call for accountability and a continued search for her killer.

"We should be outraged but have become desensitized to pain," said Pastor James Brooks.

King’s mother pleaded for the shooter or shooters to come forward.

Sources familiar with the case said an argument between two groups may have preceded the shooting, but relatives claim there was no confrontation and that King had just arrived in the area.

The Leaders Network is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

King’s funeral service is scheduled for the coming weekend.