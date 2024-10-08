Chicago fast-food worker charged with murder in killing of 2 at restaurant: police

A Chicago man is accused of shooting and killing two men during an argument at a fast-food restaurant on the city's South Side.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Mehdi Medellel, was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police say Medellel, an employee at the restaurant, got into an argument with two men, ages 55 and 56, around 10:30 p.m. inside the restaurant in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue.

During the confrontation, Medellel allegedly pulled out a gun and shot both men in the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mehdi Medellel | CPD

Medellel was arrested less than 40 minutes later in the 1700 block of West 79th Street, police said. He's due in court on Wednesday.

The Cook County medical examiner has not yet released the names of the victims.

Area One detectives continue to investigate the case.