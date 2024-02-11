Archer Heights car crash leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured: police

Chicago police are investigating a two-car crash on Chicago's Southwest Side that left one person dead and six others seriously and critically injured Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a crash in Archer Heights at 42nd Street and Pulaski Road at approximately 2:42 p.m.

Two black SUVs were involved. An unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say two adult males and two adult females were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Another adult male victim was also transported to Christ Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

An additional female adult was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating.