Chicago police seek car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on North Side

Police are looking for the car that hit and killed a 26-year-old man in Lake View early Saturday morning.

The hit-and-run crash took place around 3:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The suspect car was described as a white 2019 Honda Accord with the Illinois license plate number of FH 49505.

Police released two images of the suspect car.

Police are looking for the car that hit and killed a 26-year-old man in Lake View early Saturday morning. (Chicago Police Department)

The car was seen traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive. Police said the driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the 26-year-old victim.

What you can do:

If anyone has information on the suspect car, they are asked to contact the Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ302688.