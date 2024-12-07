24-year-old man found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

A 24-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

At about 12:26 p.m., officers found the man unresponsive in the 700 block of East 80th Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back and arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been taken into custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.