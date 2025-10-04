Officers shot at armed person in Chicago after cars ‘rammed’ officers, DHS official says

The Brief An armed suspect was shot by law enforcement on Chicago's Southwest Side on Saturday morning. The shooting happened after several cars "rammed" and "boxed in" officers. One of the individuals involved had a semi-automatic weapon, according to a DHS official.



Law enforcement shot at an armed person after officers were "rammed" and "boxed in" by 10 cars on Chicago's Southwest Side on Saturday morning, according to a top Trump administration official.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release the incident happened near the intersection of 39th Place and S. Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park.

What we know:

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin posted on X that the incident happened after the officers were trapped by the cars.

Agents were "unable to move their vehicles and exited the car." DHS said the suspect tried to run over the officers.

McLaughlin said one of the individuals who rammed the officers was armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

"Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds," McLaughlin said.

She went on to say that the armed woman was named in a Customs and Border Patrol intelligence bulletin last week for "doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang lets f*** those mother f****** up, don’t let them take anyone.’"

She said no officers were seriously injured.

She also accused Chicago police officers of "leaving the shooting scene" and said the department "refuses to assist us in securing the area."

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said officers responded to the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue for a call of a person shot. Officers documented the incident and were on scene to "maintain safety and traffic control for all living and working in the area."

Police added that "CPD is not involved in the incident or its investigation. Federal authorities are investigating this shooting, and all further inquiries regarding the circumstances of this shooting should be referred to the appropriate federal authorities."