Chicago felon charged with having gun, knife on CTA property: police

A Chicago man who is a convicted felon was arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of a gun and knife on CTA property.

Police say 35-year-old Patrick Washington was identified as the offender who on Thursday possessed the weapons on CTA property.

He was arrested in the 500 block of S. Homan Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Washington has been charged with one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a knife.

Patrick Washington | Chicago Police Department

He's due in bond court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.