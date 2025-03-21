Chicago felon flips SUV in high-speed chase on I-94

The Brief A 52-year-old convicted felon from Chicago crashed and flipped his SUV while fleeing police on I-80 in Lake County, Indiana. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle after discovering the driver had an active arrest warrant. He led them on a chase, reaching speeds over 90 mph. The suspect, previously convicted of homicide, was hospitalized, booked into jail, and may face additional charges, including firearm possession.



A convicted felon from Chicago flipped his SUV while fleeing from police Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Lake County, Indiana, according to officials.

The 52-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was taken into custody and booked into the Lake County Jail, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers performed a record check on the owner of a Jeep traveling on Burr Street near I-80 in Gary, officials said.

After discovering the driver had an active arrest warrant out of Schererville, officers attempted to stop the SUV once it merged onto westbound I-80. The driver continued west, exceeding speeds of 90 miles per hour and nearly striking other vehicles as he weaved through traffic, the statement said.

The SUV struck a concrete barrier near the I-94 exit to Chicago and flipped upside down, trapping the driver inside. Officers attempted to pull him from the vehicle, but a pedal had pinned one of his legs.

Lansing Fire Rescue EMS responded to the crash and transported the man to a nearby hospital. He was medically cleared and then taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was booked.

Police recovered two firearms from the suspect's vehicle, officials said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

What's next:

The sheriff's office said the man had a previous homicide conviction and could face additional charges, including being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The case remains under investigation.