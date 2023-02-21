Chicago felon fled traffic stop, had multiple weapons on him and more than 130 rounds of ammo: police

A Chicago man who is a convicted felon was arrested, charged and now being held without bond for allegedly leading police on a chase over the weekend and for being in possession of multiple weapons, including a "Glock Switch" and more than 130 rounds of ammunition.

On Saturday, around 8:30 p.m., Cook County sheriff's police patrolling Chicago's 15th District were alerted that a blue Audi Q8 wanted in connection to a burglary was traveling westbound on I-290.

Officers spotted the vehicle exit the highway at Laramie Avenue and followed it from a distance until the vehicle stopped in the 5200 block of West Harrison Street.

Officers then attempted to execute a traffic stop, at which point the driver allegedly sped away.

A Chicago police helicopter joined the chase and kept visual contact until the driver stopped in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue.

The driver then fled on foot while holding a black object in his hand, police said. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody in the 700 block of West 17th Street.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old James C. Brewer.

Police say the black object in his hand when he tried fleeing was a .45 caliber Glock that was equipped with a laser and extended magazine loaded with 28 rounds and one in the chamber. The gun also had a "switch" device on it, which turns the firearm into an automatic weapon.

In addition, police searched Brewer's vehicle and recovered two AR-15 style rifles, one of which was equipped with a drum magazine that contained 62 live rounds with one in the chamber. The other rifle had a 30-round magazine, police said.

Police say they also recovered a backpack containing a second drum magazine, 12 passports, five identification cards, ten check books, two social security cards, one bank card, nine uncashed checks, and two folders that contained birth certificates and financial documents apparently belonging to individuals in Oakbrook Terrace.

James Brewer | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Brewer was denied bond in court on Monday. He's been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and one count of driving on a suspended license.

Police also say Brewer was wanted on two outstanding warrants; one out of Oak Forest for burglary and the other out of Iowa for violation of parole.