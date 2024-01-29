Chicago felon zip tied, duct taped victims during armed home invasion in NW Indiana

A Chicago man is facing charges connected to an armed home invasion in Munster, Indiana that happened last fall.

Elkin Alberto Castillo, 47, was identified as one of four men who robbed a house in the 1400 block of Park West Circle at 1 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2023.

Munster police say the offenders bound three people inside the residence with zip ties and duct tape. They beat the victims and took several items, including money and jewelry.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released. The other two victims were treated at the scene by medics.

Surveillance video showed two vehicles outside the home during the incident. One of the vehicles was seen near the residence multiple times in the weeks prior.

Elkin Alberto Castillo | Munster Police

Detectives listed the vehicle registrations in local police databases as wanted. Chicago Police located both vehicles in the city on Nov. 11, 2023, and Nov. 14, 2023, respectively. Chicago police searched the cars.

Evidence located in one of the vehicles led detectives to a person of interest, identified as Castillo.

Castillo was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest in Cook County. Detectives learned that Castillo, an armed habitual felon, was arrested in Chicago on June 6, 2023, with a gun, outside of St. Stanislaus Church, 1351 West Evergreen. He was out on bond from a previous armed habitual criminal charge from an arrest in 2021.

During a bail hearing, Castillo was released once again on electronic monitoring. Castillo then allegedly cut off this monitor and warrants were issued for his arrest.

On Nov. 26, 2023, Castillo was located in the 3700 block of S. Honore by the Homicide Investigative Support Team and taken into custody.

Castillo was reportedly armed with a stolen handgun during this latest arrest. Munster detectives went to Chicago to interview Castillo and were provided with evidence from his arrest by Chicago Police.

He was charged with at least 10 felonies by the Indiana Lake County Prosecutors Office.

Castillo is currently in custody at the Cook County Jail on unrelated charges.

Munster detectives are still looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the other offenders involved. If anyone has any information on Castillo or the suspects, they can contact the Munster Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 219-836- 6658.