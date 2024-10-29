Eight charged in Chicago fentanyl, cocaine trafficking ring: feds

The Brief Eight people have been accused of running a drug trafficking ring on Chicago's South Side. Law enforcement seized large quantities of fentanyl-laced heroin, crack cocaine, and multiple loaded firearms during the investigation. If convicted, the defendants could face life imprisonment, with some facing mandatory minimum sentences of 10 or 15 years.



Eight people have been charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine on Chicago’s South Side, according to an indictment that was unsealed Friday.

The indictment alleged that between March 2023 to July 2024 the defendants ran a drug trafficking ring out of a residence in the 2000 block of West 69th Place in West Englewood.

Law enforcement seized large amounts of suspected fentanyl-laced heroin, crack cocaine, and over a dozen loaded firearms during the investigation.

The following Chicago residents were charged with federal drug and firearm offenses:

Patrick Tucker, 33

Thomas Cunningham, 29

Darius Johnson, 23

Kywante Shumake, 26

Keontis Shumake, 23

Kamari Ross, 26

Drequan Bass, 26

Lacola Williams, 26

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. Tucker and Cunningham could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, while the others face a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

The defendants pleaded not guilty during their arraignment at the U.S. District Court in Chicago.