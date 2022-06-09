Expand / Collapse search

Chicago festival organizers announce free gas giveaway for attendees

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Washington Park
'Festival of Life' cash for gas giveaway

CHICAGO - Organizers of the 29th annual Caribbean International Festival of Life have announced a major gas giveaway.

The festival will be held July 2-4 in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood.

On Thursday, organizers announced a $3,000 gas giveaway.

A portion will be given to festival attendees in the form of $30 gift cards.

Vendors who travel more than 500 miles to participate will also receive a $100 gas credit.

To qualify for the gas giveaway, festival attendees will need proof of an annual income of $50,000 or less.