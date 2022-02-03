Chicago festival schedule unveiled for spring and summer 2022

article

Chicago rolled out its spring and summer festival schedule Thursday, featuring a return to pre-pandemic levels of size and scale.

The Chicago Blues and Jazz festivals will make a return after taking a hiatus in 2021. Both festivals will last for four days at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and in Millennium Park in addition to special neighborhood events.

The popular Chicago Air and Water Show will expand to two days of aerial and nautical spectacles, lasting four hours each day, similar to pre-pandemic editions of the show.

"Chicago’s spring and summertime programming is cherished by our residents and bolsters our tourism, hospitality and creative industries," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "I am thrilled that we can bring back our iconic music and food festivals, as well as hundreds of other events. This will help to bring a sense of normalcy back to our city and revitalize the local economies of our neighborhoods."

Festivals returning to pre-pandemic levels were buoyed by the city's declining COVID positivity rates.

Over the last week, Chicago has seen daily COVID cases dip by 48%, new hospital admissions by 41% and deaths by 44%.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city’s vaccine mandate for bar and restaurant patrons could be rescinded "quite soon" if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations keep falling as drastically as they have.

Chicago's 2022 spring and summer event schedule provided by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events:

