Chicago Film Festival showcases 'Food Roots'

A local restaurateur has a new film that will be shown during Filipino American History Month at the Chicago International Film Festival.

Billy Dec, the owner of Sunda, has a new film called 'Food Roots.'

In the film, he goes back to his roots in the Philippines to learn more about where he came from and the food he grew up having in his Filipino-American household.

"People have been freaking out, I mean they, they think they're coming in for sort of a food show, but it's food roots, and it informs you about what people were doing in your family generations ago," said Dec.

Food Roots is screening on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at AMC Newcity.

Dec and director Michele Josue are scheduled to be there.