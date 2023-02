The Chicago Fire Department commissioner Annette Nance-Holt will attend the State of the Union address.

She says she is eager to hear the president's plan for curbing gun violence.

Nance-Holt has been a violence prevention advocate ever since her son, Blair, was killed in Chicago on his way home from school in 2007.

She was invited as a guest of Congresswoman Robin Kelly.