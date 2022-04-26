Chicago Fire Department unveils new 'AutoPulse' technology that performs CPR

The Chicago Fire Department has unveiled a new potentially lifesaving piece of equipment.

On Tuesday, firefighters showed off the "AutoPulse" at Burnham Harbor. The device fits to the patient’s chest and performs CPR, squeezing to keep blood flowing throughout the body.

The device also allows rescuers to work on the patient’s airways while CPR is performed.

EMTs say AutoPulse never gets tired, like people who get worn out doing CPR. It will be especially important for the Chicago Fire Department's Marine Unit.

"Someone who is a drowning victim has been deprived of oxygen to their brain and their heart. So once we get them out of the water, we put them on a boat, we're gonna start effective CPR. We put this device on, and effective CPR is going to continue. And this gives our patients the best chance for survivability," a fire official said.

The devices were paid for with grant funding and will be placed on fire rescue boats at the start of boating season.