Man charged in starting fire that killed Chicago firefighter to remain in jail: officials

The Brief Charles Green, the man charged with setting the fire that killed Chicago Fire Capt. David Meyer, will remain behind bars. A judge ruled Green would remain in jail at a hearing on Saturday. Green has been charged with murder, officials said.



The man accused of setting the fire that killed veteran Chicago Fire Capt. David Meyer earlier this week will remain in jail after a detention hearing on Saturday, officials said.

What we know:

Charles Green, 44, was charged with murder in connection with the setting of the fire on Chicago’s West Side last Wednesday.

Charles Green | Chicago Police Department

Prosecutors presented evidence to keep Green detained as he awaits trial.

Chicago Fire Union Local 2 President Patrick Cleary lauded prosecutors and investigators for their work in seeking Green’s detention. Cleary said it was "pretty evident" to him that Green was responsible for the fire.

"Chicago lost a hero last week and we can never forget that," said Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward). "And know that these brave men and women put their lives on the line every single day to protect property, to protect people, to protect communities, to protect our city."

Capt. David Meyer | Chicago Fire Department

Meyer joined the department in 1996 and was most recently assigned to Truck 29. He spent most of his career serving Chicago’s West Side and was described as well-respected and a steady presence in both his family and the department.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son and his parents. His wife said the two had been together since they were 15 years old.

Meyer's funeral will be held on Tuesday in Niles.

What we don't know:

It was unclear when Green would next have to appear in court.