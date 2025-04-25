Man charged after starting garage fire that killed veteran Chicago fire captain

article

The Brief A man has been charged with murder and arson in connection with a fire that killed veteran Chicago Fire Capt. David Meyer early Tuesday on the city’s West Side. Authorities say Charles Green, 44, intentionally started the blaze that led to a building collapse, fatally injuring Meyer during salvage operations. Meyer, a respected firefighter who joined the department in 1996, is survived by his wife, four children, and parents.



A man was charged with murder for starting a blaze that killed a veteran Chicago fire captain Tuesday morning on the city's West Side.

Charles Green, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder - strong probability of death, murder - other forcible felony and aggravated arson injuring a firefighter.

The backstory:

The fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at a garage at 1239 N. Pine Avenue.

Fire crews had extinguished the fire and were beginning salvage and overhaul operations when part of the building collapsed on Meyer, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

Meyer was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Office of Fire Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the fire was caused by the "ignition of contents of a trash bin by human action."

Capt. David Meyer | Chicago Fire Department

Capt. David Meyer honored

Dig deeper:

Dozens of CFD members and other first responders gathered at the hospital Tuesday to show support for Meyer and his family. Family members and fellow firefighters were visibly emotional.

Meyer joined the department in 1996 and was most recently assigned to Truck 29. He spent most of his career serving Chicago’s West Side and was described as well-respected and a steady presence in both his family and the department.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son and his parents. His wife said the two had been together since they were 15 years old.

"We go to work every day and we never know if we're going to come home, but this is what we love to do, and he was really good at it," Nance-Holt said.

What they're saying:

"The CFD would like to thank the CPD, CFD Office of Fire Investigations, ATF, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, & the Cook County State's Attorney for their diligence that resulted in charges being brought in the fire that caused the death of Captain David Meyer," the CFD said Friday afternoon.

What's next:

Green has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.