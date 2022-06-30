Chicago fire officials use dummy to show what could go wrong blowing off fireworks

Last Fourth of July weekend, Chicago saw 30 building fires, seven garage fires and nearly 30 dumpster fires — all believed to be the result of fireworks.

On Thursday, city fire officials and medical experts teamed up in hopes of preventing injuries this weekend.

Fire crews used a dummy to show just what can go wrong with even the most basic fireworks.

Every year, the Chicago Fire Department receives calls where patients have lost fingers or hands to the explosives.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 11,500 fireworks related injuries that required emergency treatment in 2021.

"I want to remind Chicagoans that fireworks are banned statewide. Particularly here in Chicago, sparklers and bottle rockets are also banned. The injuries that we see every year range from minor burns to catastrophic and life-changing injuries. That includes loss of fingers, damage to eyes, and even fatalities," said Ryan Rivera, Chicago Fire Department's commanding fire marshal.

Firefighters say if you do choose to light your own fireworks, do so with caution — and keep a bucket of water and a fire extinguisher nearby.