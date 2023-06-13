Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crews fight large fire at vacant building in Bronzeville

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Bronzeville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A major fire was burning on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were battling the blaze at 45th and Michigan in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Aerial views from SkyFOX show flames engulfing the roof of the building.

Authorities have confirmed the building is vacant, but the severity of the fire has prompted it to be raised to a second alarm.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No further information was immediately available. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.