Chicago firefighter hosts back-to-school bash with free supplies, haircuts in honor of slain son

A Chicago firefighter is throwing the ultimate back-to-school bash in memory of her son who was fatally shot earlier this year.

Nothing could prepare Tamara Stewart for the loss of her son. He was killed just four months ago. The pain has motivated her to help the city's at-risk youth.

The start of a new school year has most Chicago barbershops buzzing with clients. It's no different at Neil's in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. They're gearing up for a huge event this Sunday to benefit a life lost too soon.

"He attended a party on a Saturday evening, and that was the last day I heard or seen from my baby was April 15th," said Stewart.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Two weeks after his 17th birthday, Simeon High School student Curtis Moore was fatally shot. The pain is still fresh for his mom.

"My son was a young man that was full of life. As he told me many times before, ‘mom, I just want to have fun. I’m a teenager.’"

To fulfill her son's dream, Stewart started raising money to help other young entrepreneurs. This Sunday, she's providing free haircuts and school supplies, and Neil's Barbershop is hosting the event.

Stewart is deeply committed to touching the lives of young people and teaching them that actions have consequences.

"I'm not sure these individuals that are committing these crimes are thinking about the people that they hurt. And it affects our lives every day," she said.

The back-to-school giveaway is happening this Sunday from 1 PM to 5 PM at the barbershop located at 7745 South Halsted in Chicago.